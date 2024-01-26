Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Short Interest Up 77.8% in January

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AMID traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $45.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.47.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Argent Mid Cap ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.64%.

About Argent Mid Cap ETF

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

