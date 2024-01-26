Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Update

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the December 31st total of 268,700 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied UV by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Applied UV by 426.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied UV by 111.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Applied UV in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000.

AUVI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. 183,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,554,370. Applied UV has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $242.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied UV ( NASDAQ:AUVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($8.00) EPS for the quarter. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 51.24% and a negative return on equity of 67.11%. The business had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

