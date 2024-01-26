Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.350-9.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.07. The stock had a trading volume of 153,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,890. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $122.24 and a twelve month high of $182.96.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.12%.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

