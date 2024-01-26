Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APO. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.08.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $99.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.79. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $100.05.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

