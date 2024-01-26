Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.73 and last traded at $64.36. Approximately 434,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,963,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APLS. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 3,413 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $221,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,142,955. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $149,320.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 3,413 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $221,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,142,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,242 shares of company stock worth $4,574,237 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,469,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,238,000 after purchasing an additional 68,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 58,208 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after buying an additional 326,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,606 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.