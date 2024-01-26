Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) General Counsel Sells $271,960.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) General Counsel David O. Watson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on APLS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,606 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 65,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

