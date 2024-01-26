Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AON were worth $10,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 34.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AON by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.80. 833,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.46.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.31.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

