Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 41.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Price Performance

Antero Resources stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,237,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,971. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 1,148.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 814,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after acquiring an additional 748,938 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,826,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,118,000 after purchasing an additional 982,384 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd raised its position in Antero Resources by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 3,835,976 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,343,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.