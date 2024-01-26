Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,734.17 ($34.74).

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAL. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,575 ($32.72) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($31.77) to GBX 2,200 ($27.95) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.39) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

LON:AAL opened at GBX 1,867.40 ($23.73) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,959.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,359.11, a PEG ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.29. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,630 ($20.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,592.50 ($45.65).

In other Anglo American news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu purchased 543 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($23.38) per share, with a total value of £9,991.20 ($12,695.30). 7.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

