Analyzing Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC) & electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC) and electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Nocturne Acquisition and electroCore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nocturne Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A electroCore 0 0 1 0 3.00

electroCore has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.41%. Given electroCore’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe electroCore is more favorable than Nocturne Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

22.9% of Nocturne Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of electroCore shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nocturne Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of electroCore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Nocturne Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, electroCore has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nocturne Acquisition and electroCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nocturne Acquisition N/A N/A -7.12% electroCore -153.68% -175.11% -106.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nocturne Acquisition and electroCore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nocturne Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.21 million N/A N/A electroCore $8.59 million 5.28 -$22.16 million ($4.17) -1.81

Nocturne Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than electroCore.

About Nocturne Acquisition

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc., a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, a rechargeable and reloadable handheld device for regular or intermittent use over many years. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.

