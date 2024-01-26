Analyzing Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) & Energy (OTCMKTS:MOCI)

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) and Energy (OTCMKTS:MOCI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy has a beta of -1.33, meaning that its stock price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeport-McMoRan $22.86 billion 2.48 $3.47 billion $1.27 31.07 Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Freeport-McMoRan and Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeport-McMoRan 1 4 6 0 2.45 Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus price target of $44.95, indicating a potential upside of 13.92%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeport-McMoRan 8.09% 8.50% 4.34% Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. It also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Energy

(Get Free Report)

Energy Holdings, Inc. intends to provide photovoltaic (PV) solar and energy storage solutions. It focuses on providing services related to sustainable clean energy products that include design, project development, sales and lease, engineering, procurement, manufacture, assembly and construction services, energy system incentives, and operations and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Modern Cinema Group, Inc. and changed its name to Energy Holdings, Inc. in February 2022. Energy Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.