Analyzing Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) & Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canaccord Genuity Group and Applied Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A $0.78 7.52 Applied Digital $114.66 million 5.48 -$44.65 million ($0.35) -14.71

Canaccord Genuity Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canaccord Genuity Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

21.7% of Canaccord Genuity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Canaccord Genuity Group and Applied Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaccord Genuity Group 0 0 1 1 3.50 Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Applied Digital has a consensus price target of $14.70, indicating a potential upside of 185.44%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Canaccord Genuity Group.

Profitability

This table compares Canaccord Genuity Group and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75%

Summary

Canaccord Genuity Group beats Applied Digital on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

(Get Free Report)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, merger and acquisition, sales, and trading services. The Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions, and brokerage and financial planning services to individual investors, private clients, charities, and intermediaries. The company operates in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.