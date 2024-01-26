Analysts Set Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Target Price at $12.60

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gray Television from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after buying an additional 97,570 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 336.8% in the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,578 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,328,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,465,000 after acquiring an additional 84,614 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gray Television by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after buying an additional 966,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in Gray Television by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,433,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 203,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTN traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 74,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.46 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

