Analysts Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT at $99.00

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have been given an average recommendation of "Buy" by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 1.2 %

Cirrus Logic stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,343. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $111.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $481.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.28 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

