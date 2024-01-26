Analysts Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Target Price at $110.91

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.36.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Autoliv from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Danske lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
Autoliv stock opened at $102.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.72. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $79.66 and a twelve month high of $111.30.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.
Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.
