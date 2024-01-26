Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.17) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.16). The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.06) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.99) EPS.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IONS. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.42 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 6,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $322,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,028.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $322,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,028.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $2,134,329.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,091.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,769 shares of company stock worth $9,736,203. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after acquiring an additional 605,747 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,088,000 after acquiring an additional 521,564 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after buying an additional 593,051 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,846,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,772,000 after buying an additional 285,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,575,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.