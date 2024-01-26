AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder Acquires $39,276.00 in Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,330,745.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AMREP Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:AXR opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. The company has a market cap of $112.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.96. AMREP Co. has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AMREP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMREP by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AMREP by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of AMREP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AMREP by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

About AMREP

(Get Free Report)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

