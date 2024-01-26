American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Roth Mkm

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Shares of AMSC stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,682. The firm has a market cap of $444.19 million, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. American Superconductor has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $17.37.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 44,479 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 594,909 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,864,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 52,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,287,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at about $5,291,000. 43.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

