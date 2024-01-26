American Express (NYSE:AXP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.650-13.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $12.65-13.15 EPS.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded up $12.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,262,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,940. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $204.77.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in American Express by 715.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,895 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

