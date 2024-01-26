American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $84.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.46.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $78.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

