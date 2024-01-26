American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $81.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEP. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.46.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $78.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.51. American Electric Power has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

