Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Amarin were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 16.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 35.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 649,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 170,670 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 12.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 34,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $26,963.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 566,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,219. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AMRN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.29. 916,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,466. The company has a market capitalization of $518.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.11. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $57.56 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

