Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALT. B. Riley dropped their price target on Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Altimmune Stock Down 0.7 %

Altimmune stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 77.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the third quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

