Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Down 77.0% in January

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the December 31st total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Alterity Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Alterity Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.99. 24,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,301. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $5.41.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alterity Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Free Report) by 633.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,633 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.