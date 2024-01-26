Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.05 and last traded at $27.05. Approximately 20,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 160,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOSL has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $180.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $795,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at $115,076,289.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Michael L. Pfeiffer sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $73,079.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,032.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $795,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at $115,076,289.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,014 shares of company stock worth $904,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,692,000 after purchasing an additional 142,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,047,000 after purchasing an additional 315,805 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 81,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,005,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 198,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

