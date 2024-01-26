Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%.

Alliance Resource Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 91.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Alliance Resource Partners has a payout ratio of 61.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

ARLP stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 788,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $636.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ARLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARLP

Insider Activity

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $294,566.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,460,025 shares in the company, valued at $356,853,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 12,341 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $259,161.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,322,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,768,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $294,566.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,460,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,853,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,030 shares of company stock worth $4,272,028 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,084,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,239,000 after purchasing an additional 458,382 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 375,241 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.