ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $59.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $66.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.88. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 105.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ALLETE by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 131.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

