Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut Alaska Air Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Melius lowered Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.14.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,914. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,104.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 56,482 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 49.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 51.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

