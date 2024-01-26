Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALK. StockNews.com downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.43.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALK

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,687,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,461,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,225,000 after purchasing an additional 47,871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,029,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,991,000 after purchasing an additional 40,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after acquiring an additional 660,917 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,245,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,752,000 after purchasing an additional 491,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,105,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,323,000 after purchasing an additional 91,940 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.