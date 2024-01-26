Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $1,221,105.60 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,221,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 533,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,965,007.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 11,420 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $1,599,142.60.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,335,600.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $2,801,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $5,312,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $8,601,000.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $15,076,640.41.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $2,186,730.75.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $3,117,766.12.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.7 %

ABNB opened at $142.11 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.97 and a 200-day moving average of $134.19. The company has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after purchasing an additional 273,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $332,438,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

