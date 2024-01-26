Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells $449,636.40 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $449,636.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,930,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,409,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Brian Chesky sold 4,350 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $609,130.50.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Brian Chesky sold 82,033 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $11,037,540.15.

On Friday, January 12th, Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $140,350.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Brian Chesky sold 29,252 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $4,103,470.56.

On Monday, January 8th, Brian Chesky sold 36,667 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $5,135,213.35.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Brian Chesky sold 82,636 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $11,099,667.52.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Brian Chesky sold 197,082 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $27,339,215.04.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45.

On Thursday, December 7th, Brian Chesky sold 35,720 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,730.00.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $142.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.19.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Airbnb by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

