AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AGRIW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 55,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,588. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15.
About AgriFORCE Growing Systems
