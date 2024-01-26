AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

AGNC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.21.

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 982.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14,400.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,682,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,370,000 after buying an additional 395,796 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 81,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 23,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

