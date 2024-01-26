AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $146.40 Average PT from Analysts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.40.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in AGCO by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $123.84 on Friday. AGCO has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.45.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.54%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

