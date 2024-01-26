Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.00.

AMD stock opened at $180.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $288.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,502.88, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $184.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

