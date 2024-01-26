ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the security and automation business on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

ADT has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ADT to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Shares of NYSE:ADT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.68. 1,231,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,508. ADT has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. ADT had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Equities analysts expect that ADT will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,602,712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ADT by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,889 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ADT by 9.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,112,715 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $97,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ADT by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,957,794 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $78,135,000 after purchasing an additional 907,072 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ADT by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,418,083 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $32,853,000 after purchasing an additional 232,914 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

