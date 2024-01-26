Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $65.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

In other Acushnet news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,723.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,723.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $100,009,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,630,000 after buying an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acushnet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.23. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $593.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.96 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.64%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

