Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACRS. William Blair cut Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.17.

ACRS opened at $1.25 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $88.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.53% and a negative net margin of 534.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

