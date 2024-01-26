Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Update

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the December 31st total of 73,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Acasti Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACST traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $2.55. 3,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,747. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Acasti Pharma Company Profile
Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.
