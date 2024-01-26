Aby J. Mathew Sells 1,450 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $24,302.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,614,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
BioLife Solutions Price Performance
Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 66.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.28 million. Equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
