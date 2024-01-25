ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.19.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 28.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Free Report ) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

