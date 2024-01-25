ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.19.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 28.87%.
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
