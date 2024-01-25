Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ZVO opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,266.30, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.
About Zovio
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.