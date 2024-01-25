Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Down 73.9% in January

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the December 31st total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on YTEN shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.

