Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the December 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Yerbaé Brands Price Performance
OTCMKTS:YERBF remained flat at $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,929. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17. Yerbaé Brands has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $3.45.
Yerbaé Brands Company Profile
