XYO (XYO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $895,942.70

XYO (XYO) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market cap of $69.01 million and $895,942.70 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00017742 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022567 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,919.54 or 0.99963743 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011268 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.32 or 0.00196116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000058 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00519009 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $845,814.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.