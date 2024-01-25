Wrapped BNB Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $625.32 million and approximately $163.06 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $290.85 or 0.00733128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,149,993 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.