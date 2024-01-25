Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Update

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Worley Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WYGPY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 432. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08. Worley has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.
About Worley
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Worley
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.