Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 613.4% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Worldline Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.59. 13,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,039. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. Worldline has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $24.26.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

