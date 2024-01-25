Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 613.4% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Worldline Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.59. 13,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,039. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. Worldline has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $24.26.
Worldline Company Profile
