Worldcoin (WLD) One Day Volume Hits $74.97 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for $2.24 or 0.00005639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $262.56 million and $74.97 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,355,562 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 117,271,277.86214828 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.25556083 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 217 active market(s) with $57,220,723.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

