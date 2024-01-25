Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 270,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.07% of Wix.com worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,254,000 after purchasing an additional 106,217 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 169.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,312 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,826,000 after buying an additional 522,264 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,432,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,806,000 after buying an additional 180,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.06.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.50. The company had a trading volume of 733,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,078. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $133.09. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -760.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.18 and its 200 day moving average is $97.25.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $393.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

